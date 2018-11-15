Air quality advisory for Bay Area extended through Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Health officials are extending an air quality advisory for the Bay Area due to smoke from the Camp Fire.

The advisory is now in effect through Tuesday, November 20.

It's best to limit your exposure to the toxic air by staying indoors.

Avoid physical outside activities and don't let your children play outdoors.

