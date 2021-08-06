Air quality advisory: How NorCal fires are impacting Bay Area

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is alerting residents of the North and East Bays of impacts from wildfires in Northern California.

The district said smoke from the McFarland, Monument, and River Complex fire will cause smoky, hazy skies – particularly in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.

The smokiness is expected to last on Friday, but the district did not mention any weekend impacts in the advisory.

The advisory said smoke is aloft, but not expected to cause unhealthy air quality.