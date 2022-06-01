(KRON) – There is some haziness in the sky that we are seeing in southern Napa County right now.

So far the air quality is considered healthy, but it could get worse as the old fire continues to burn.

That’s why the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke today.

The worst of the air quality is in Napa Valley.

Though the National Weather Service is reporting the smoke traveling south towards Vallejo this morning.

If you smell smoke, it’s important you protect yourself by avoiding exposure.

If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until the smoke subsides.

It’s recommended to set your air conditioning units and car vents to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Smoke can really irritate the eyes and throat causing coughing or scratchy throat.

This can be especially bad for people with health conditions like asthma or for elderly people, children or people with respiratory illnesses.

The air district says a spare the air alert is not in effect. Air quality is not expected to be unhealthy from this fire.

The district will continue to monitor the air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from the fire.