SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area for Wednesday afternoon and evening due to wildfire smoke from southwestern Oregon. Smoke from the Flat Fire is forecast to blow into the region this afternoon and evening, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, which issued the advisory.

“Smoky, hazy skies may be visible across the Bay Area and the smell of smoke is possible at higher elevations, especially the East Bay, North Bay and Santa Clara Valley regions,” the BAAQMD said.

No Spare the Air Alert has been issued however, because pollutant levels aren’t expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard, BAAQMD added.

The air district said it will closely monitor air quality throughout the region for smoke impact from the Flat Fire and other wildfires.

If the smell of smoke is present, the BAAQMD advises Bay Area residents to take the following precautions:

If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside — if temperatures allow.

Those impacted by smoke should set their air conditioners and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from getting in.

Smoke from wildfires can irritate eyes and airways, causing coughing, scratchy throat and irritated sinuses, the air district advises. Elevated particulate matter can trigger wheezing among those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD.

BAAQMD advises that elderly people, children and those with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take precautions to avoid exposure.