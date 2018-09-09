Air Quality Advisory issued for Bay Area through Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - An Air Quality Advisory for potential smoke in parts of the region later Sunday afternoon through Tuesday, Sept. 11 has been issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Officials say the northern and eastern counties in the Bay Area may experience hazy air conditions due to smoke from wildfires in Northern California and southern Oregon.

Northerly winds are expected to blow smoke from these wildfires into the upper atmosphere in the Bay Area later Sunday afternoon, with the potential of smoke lingering through Tuesday.

Keep in mind, officials say although smoke may be visible in the sky for the next few days, it is NOT expected to impact air quality or public health at ground level.

Smoke will cause visibly hazy skies in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Concord, and eastern Alameda Counties.

A Spare the Air alert has NOT been issued at this time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES