Air quality advisory issued for entire Bay Area region

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory for smoke for the entire Bay Area region through Friday.

Beginning Thursday night through Friday morning, smoke from wildfires in the Sierras can impact the air quality in the Bay Area.

The smoke is expected to remain high in the air with no threat of exceeding federal health standards.

However, officials say smaller fire in the region can cause localized smoke impacts.

If you can smell smoke, officials advise to avoid exposure as much as possible by staying inside with the windows and doors closed until smoke levels decrease.

Bay Area residents are also advised to recirculate air conditioning units and car vents to prevent outside air from moving inside.

