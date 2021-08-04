Air quality advisory issued for the end of the week

BELVEDERE, CA – MAY 17: Large homes stand on the shores of the Richardson Bay near the Golden Gate Bridge May 17, 2007 in Belvedere, California. The San Francisco Bay Area has seen the median price for existing single family homes surge 6.6% to $720,000 while the national median home price dropped 0.9% to $215,300 in March. Marin County led the Bay Area surge with the median home price reaching a record high of $1,010,000, the first county in the state of California to surpass the million dollar mark. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke.

The alert will last from Thursday to Friday.

Smoke from the McFarland, Monument and River Complex fires are expected to impact the North Bay and East Bay, but the smoke is aloft and is not expected to cause unhealthy air quality.

Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties will be impacted the most, with smoky, hazy skies expected.

If the smell of smoke is present, officials say it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure.

If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

People with respiratory illnesses, children and the elderly are especially advised to take extra precautions to avoid smoke exposure as it can cause coughing, a scratchy throat, and irritated sinuses, eyes and airways.

Check here for real-time air quality readings: http://baaqmd.gov/highs.