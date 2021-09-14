Air quality advisory issued in Bay Area due to wildfire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An air quality advisory has been issued across the Bay Area on Wednesday due to wildfire smoke, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

As wildfires continue to burn across the state, much of the smoke has moved into the Bay Area. Hazy and smoky conditions are predicted for Wednesday, Sept. 15.

With onshore winds, the air quality is expected to remain in the Moderate AQI category.

At this time, there is no Spare the Air alert in effect, and pollution levels are not expected to pass health standards, the air quality district says.

Officials advise residents to avoid outdoors if it smells like smoke, and if temperatures allow, keep windows and doors closed.

Residents are advised to set air conditioning units and car vents to re-circulate the air.

Smoke can cause:

Eye and airway irritation

Coughing

Scratchy throat

Irritated sinuses

These conditions can also cause wheezing for those suffering from asthma, emphysema or COPD.

Extra precautions should be taken by elderly people, children and those with respiratory illnesses.

You can track the air quality by visiting the Bay Area Air Quality Management District website.