SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An air quality advisory has been issued for Sunday due to wildfire smoke, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced. Officials say smoke from the Rum Creek Fire in southwest Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area.

The agency said isolated pockets of elevated air pollution levels are possible. However, pollution levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard.

A Spare the Air Alert will not be in effect Sunday, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said. Air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, although smoky and hazy skies may be visible in parts of the region.

If residents can smell smoke, officials say it is important to avoid exposure by staying inside with windows and doors closed. Elderly persons and individuals with respiratory illnesses are advised to take extra precautions.

A Spare the Air Alert is issued when air quality is “unhealthy.” The alert urges residents to drive less, which officials say is the best way to improve air quality.

Real-time air quality conditions can be viewed on the Bay Area Air Quality Management District’s website HERE.