Air quality in Bay Area remains smoky from NorCal wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Smoke continues to be in the air across the Bay Area on Thursday,

Smoke is drifting down from fires burning in Northern California, which has been impacting the Bay Area for most of the week.

“Smoke impacts are forecast to be more widespread than last week. Air quality is expected to be in the mid to high-moderate range and not exceed the federal health standard,” the Bay Area Air Quality Management District says.

Look for a slight improvement in smoky/hazy conditions across the region today as northerly winds aloft diminish. Further clearing is expected over the upcoming weekend, especially across the Bay Area and Central Coast. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/Sq1sSNr19H — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 19, 2021

Officials suggest to stay indoors, and especially do not plan on working out outdoors.

Even N95 masks don’t completely keep out smoke particles, which can cause lungs to be inflamed and even lead to a higher risk of getting COVID-19, doctors say.

See the air quality in your neighborhood with this map: