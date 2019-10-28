AIR QUALITY MAP: Expect smoky conditions across Bay Area as Kincade Fire grows

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Spare the Air Alert is in effect on Monday due to poor air quality across much of the Bay Area.

This is a result of the rapidly-growing Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County, which at last check had ballooned to more than 54,000 acres; it remains 5% contained.

As of Monday morning, the latest air quality map shows the immediate area near the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County reading at 343.

Remember the higher the number, the worse the air quality.

The smoke is drifting to the East Bay as well, where Montclair is registering at 199, Berkeley at 156, and much of Oakland over 150.

By comparison, coastal areas of San Francisco remain in the 60s.

>> CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE AIR QUALITY MAP.

People are advised to limit time outdoors and stay inside with all windows and doors closed.

It’s also recommended that you set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

The CDC warns wildfire smoke can hurt your eyes, irritate your respiratory system, and worsen chronic heart and lung disease.

>> CLICK HERE TO TRACK WEATHER IN THE KRON4 WEATHER CENTER.

Latest News Headlines: