Air quality map: Why Bay Area has hazy skies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Air quality in the Bay Area appears to have declined Thursday.

According to IQAir’s map, much of the Peninsula, East Bay, plus San Francisco and Marin County are considered having air quality that is “unhealthy for sensitive groups. The map is also showing “moderate” air quality on the outskirts of the region.

According to the Bay Area Air Quality District’s map however, it seems most of the region is seeing “moderate” air quality as of Thursday morning. Their ‘moderate’ reading suggests that unusually sensitive people should consider limiting how long they are exercising or exerting themselves while outdoors.

The National Weather Service suggests the decreased air quality is due to a phenomenon called inversion.

This is when a high pressure system “traps” pollution from emission sources, the NWS tweeted.

The Air District explains in a tweet that the inversion “is trapping primarily wood smoke pollution and vehicle emissions near the ground.”

This inversion is causing hazy skies, as seen in the video above.

There is no spare the air alert in effect, but people may want to avoid burning wood since the smoke pollution is being trapped by the inversion.