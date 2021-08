SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Air Quality Advisory is in place in the Bay Area on Thursday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said wildfire smoke will be “mostly aloft with intermittent periods of smoke mixing to the surface, particularly at higher elevation locations in the North and East Bay regions.”

However, air quality is not expected to get particularly unhealthy, so people will not need to go out of their way to reduce air pollution while the advisory is in place.