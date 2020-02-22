Air quality to be tested at McClymonds High School after toxic chemical found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland School District officials will be at McClymonds High School on Saturday to begin testing the air quality.

It will continue through next week.

Environmental health officials will also test the soil around the school.

People living near the West Oakland school are also concerned after a cancer-causing chemical was found in the groundwater under the campus.

Because of that, the district closed the school Thursday and Friday.

Now, teachers are going public, saying they are worried about what the chemical may have been doing to students and staff before it was discovered on campus.

They want to know how long it’s been there and how it may have been affecting people.

Hazardous chemical experts hired by the school district will be studying for any possible threat at McClymonds but teachers fear there will now be trust issues with returning to the school because of the uncertainty of recurring issues.

Latest Posts: