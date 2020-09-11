Air Quality: When will things get better in the Bay Area?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Friday is yet another smoky and hazy day across the Bay Area as wildfires throughout Northern California continue to burn.

It’s been 28 straight days that the Bay Area has been under a Spare the Air Alert.

So when will things get better?

Not until at least next week, the Bay Area Air District says.

Friday & Saturday will bring widespread unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality.

But on Sunday, there is a slight chance of improvement with higher winds aloft. Air quality is expected to fall under the unhealthy category.

Monday will range from unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups to unhealthy air quality.

A Spare the Air Alert has been extended through Monday, Sept. 14.

