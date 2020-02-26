Air testing done over weekend at McClymonds HS show elevated levels of TCE at one location on campus

OAKLAND (KRON) – Air testing at McClymonds High School resumed Wednesday after a toxic chemical was found in the groundwater on campus last week.

Officials said testing done over the weekend revealed there were elevated levels of TCE at one location on campus – in the boiler room – and not in a classroom.

It appears that final testing results will not be released until late next week or the following week, according to officials.

The week of March 9 would be the earliest students could be allowed back on campus depending on test results, officials said.

In the meantime, students will continue classes at different campuses in the district.

A town hall is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the West Oakland Senior Center on Adeline Street for parents to ask questions to Oakland city leaders.

