Air testing done over weekend at McClymonds HS show elevated levels of TCE at one location on campus

OAKLAND (KRON) – Air testing at McClymonds High School resumed Wednesday after a toxic chemical was found in the groundwater on campus last week.
Officials said testing done over the weekend revealed there were elevated levels of TCE at one location on campus – in the boiler room – and not in a classroom.
It appears that final testing results will not be released until late next week or the following week, according to officials.
The week of March 9 would be the earliest students could be allowed back on campus depending on test results, officials said.
In the meantime, students will continue classes at different campuses in the district.
A town hall is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the West Oakland Senior Center on Adeline Street for parents to ask questions to Oakland city leaders.
