Airbnb activates Open Homes Program for Kincade Fire evacuees, workers

SONOMA (KRON) — Airbnb has activated its Open Homes Program to help displaced residents and relief workers deployed to fight the Kincade Fire.

The Open Homes Program recruits hosts who are willing to provide free housing to fire evacuees and workers in need.

Airbnb hosts in Sonoma County and surrounding areas can opt to list their homes for $0 and offer accommodations free of charge.

>> Find emergency housing in Sonoma County

The goal of the program is to ensure those able to open their homes, along with those in need of temporary housing, know this option is available.

Hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes overnight as the fast-moving Kincade Fire raged through part of Sonoma County.

The fire broke out a little before 10 p.m. Wednesday night near the Geysers Geothermal Plant, according to CAL Fire.

The entire town of Geyserville is under a mandatory evacuation order due to the wildfire driven by strong winds.

At last check, the Kincade Fire has grown more than 10,000 acres and remains at 0% containment.

The Open Homes Program is available through Nov. 7.