Airbnb announces initiative to prevent New Year’s Eve parties

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Airbnb announced Friday a safety initiative to prevent New Year’s Eve parties from happening in the Bay Area amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be allowed to make a one night reservation on New Year’s Eve.

The vacation rental online marketplace company, based in San Francisco, will also implement stricter restrictions on one and two-night reservations that will make it more difficult to throw parties.

Airbnb did a similar initiative for Halloween that they say was successful.

All parties and “party houses” are banned by Airbnb and those who violate the policies will be held accountable, Airbnb says.

