SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Summer is off to a slow start for Airbnb hosts in San Francisco. Some are reporting a major decline in bookings. A long-time Airbnb host in SF tells KRON4 usually this time of year his bookings are full.

However, that’s not the case right now — forcing hosts like him to offer lower rates.

“Much much less traffic than last year,” Hostwell CEO and Airbnb host Keith Freedman said. “The rates are down quite a bit. Occupancy is down about 25 percent.”

Freedman rents a room in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood on Airbnb. He is also the CEO of Hostwell, a company that manages short-term rentals for homeowners.

Freedman says he and other Airbnb hosts in the city have seen a major decline in bookings so far this summer.

“We are finding that there are fewer business travelers,” Freedman said. “Tourism is down too, but business is what really drives the rates. Tourism drives occupancy and business drives rates when both of them are in decline you end up with lower prices and more vacancies which in San Francisco is very harmful.”

Freedman believes negative national media coverage of San Francisco could be one of many factors causing a plunge.

He says rentals in the Sunset are doing better than other neighborhoods due to safety concerns.

“More bookings in the avenues where it tends to be safer — or the perception of safer,” Freedman said. “You’re not likely to walk down in Sunset and get your cell phone stolen out of your hand.”

“I want them to be totally prepared,” Airbnb host Linda Litehiser. “I don’t want them to have a bad experience. I insist that they be careful. Don’t leave anything in their car. Just general safety precautions.”

Litehiser is also seeing a decline in bookings for a room she has listed on Airbnb in her house near Balboa Park. This is one of the first times she had no guests for the Fourth of July holiday.

“Usually yes, I didn’t this year,” she said. “I didn’t have anyone over memorial day weekend either. Some of the holidays. No one has booked them yet. I was really surprised.”

KRON4 reached out to Airbnb to see if the company is overall seeing a downswing of bookings in San Francisco.

SF Travel is expecting two million more visitors this year compared to last year.