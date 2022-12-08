SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you want a view of downtown, fireworks, and bridges while visiting San Francisco for New Year’s, it may be best to get a hotel.

Airbnb tells KRON4 News it’s cracking down on New Year’s Eve parties in San Francisco as part of its “anti-party” initiative.

“These defenses will see a ban on certain one-night bookings during New Year’s Eve for entire home listings in San Francisco and throughout the country,” a statement to KRON4 News read. “These defenses are in effect for guests without a positive account history – or no previous bookings at all – on the platform; complimenting our other party prevention systems and Airbnb’s party ban, which we codified earlier this summer.”

Over 1,200 people were “deterred by our various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over NYE 2021” in San Francisco specifically, Airbnb stated.

“This anti-party initiative is meant to support both our Hosts and neighbors. Airbnb operates a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Line — accessible at Airbnb.com/neighbors,” Airbnb stated. “We encourage San Francisco neighbors to reach out with any issues so that our specialized Safety team may investigate and support.”

Airbnb announced new screening tools to clamp down on parties earlier this year. Airbnb parties, including one in Oakland this fall, have even been tied with deaths.