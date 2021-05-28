Airbnb extends party ban ahead of Memorial Day weekend

This illustration picture taken on July 24, 2019 in Paris shows the logo of the US online booking homes application Airbnb on the screen of a tablet. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As COVID-19 restrictions are slowly starting to ease throughout the United States, Airbnb extended its party ban ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The vacation rental company extended the ban through at least the end of summer 2021.

“In advance of Memorial Day weekend, we want to make clear that those violating Airbnb’s rules or California’s public health rules risk suspensions or bans from our platform, and even potentially legal action,” a statement from Airbnb reads, in part.

Airbnb announced a global ban on parties in August of 2020 and said it would remain in effect until further notice.

In addition to the party ban, Airbnb’s policies also mandate that hosts and guests adhere to local public health laws.

Airbnb says it will also continue to enforce its policy banning “party houses”.

Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be allowed to make a one-night reservation during July 4 weekend.

Another update will be provided on the future of the policy at the end of summer 2021.

You can read more about Airbnb’s party ban extension here.