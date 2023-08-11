(KRON) — Airbnb will be granting full refunds to guests with accommodations booked in Maui who request them, a representative for the short-term rental provider confirmed. The company’s extenuating circumstances policy is currently in effect for areas of Hawaii, including the entire island of Maui, the representative said.

This policy allows guests with eligible stays to cancel and get a full refund. Hosts in the impacted areas can also cancel without fees or other consequences.

The company’s extenuating circumstances policy is in effect for all of Maui and parts of the Big Island that are also being impacted by wildfires. Hosts and guests with eligible stays in the impacted areas can get information directly through their Airbnb account.

The company is closely monitoring the situation and will provide more information soon, a representative told KRON4.

The island of Maui is currently reeling from devastating wildfires that all-but wiped out the historic town of Lahaina and have killed at least 55 people. Around 1,000 others currently remain unaccounted for.