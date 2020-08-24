Airbnb offers free emergency housing to those impacted by Northern California wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Airbnb is doing what it can to help out evacuees amid a series of wildfires burning across Northern California.

The vacation rental company is offering free emergency housing to those impacted by the fires burning throughout Northern California, including the Bay Area.

Airbnb Open Homes connects those impacted by disasters with hosts who are offering a free place to stay.

If you’ve been impacted by fires, you may be able to book a free place to stay between Aug. 20 and Sept. 10.

To confirm your eligibility, Airbnb asks for a few things:

If you live in the area, you’ll need a document that confirms your address is in the impacted area. This could be a lease, a driver’s license, or a recent piece of mail

If you’re visiting the area and have been displaced, you’ll need to confirm where you’re currently staying. This could be a hotel or rental reservation confirmation

Airbnb will check the documents and information you submit. This usually happens within 24 hours, depending on the number of submissions received.

Once the information is verified, you’ll be invited to book a stay.

Between August 20, 2020 and September 10, 2020, Airbnb Open Homes is resource for the #CZULightningFire to host your home or request a temporary stay for evacuees.https://t.co/yoVWKzmlQS pic.twitter.com/6Y4LxLP7gw — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) August 23, 2020

Since 2012, thousands of people have participated in the Airbnb Opens Homes program.

