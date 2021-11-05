Airbnb to crack down on New Year’s Eve parties

This illustration picture taken on November 22, 2019, shows the logo of the online lodging service Airbnb displayed on a smartphone in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Airbnb announced a plan to prevent unauthorized parties over the New Year’s Eve weekend.

The plan comes as travel slowly returns with COVID-19 vaccines continuing to roll out.

Ahead of the holiday season, the Centers for Disease Control is recommending some short-term rentals may offer a safer travel experience relative to hotels.

Last year, Airbnb introduced a global party ban and the company says it proved to be effective.

According to the company, over 1,700 people throughout the Bay Area were deterred by Airbnb’s various anti-party defenses which prohibited people from booking entire home listing over New Year’s Eve 2020 — over 800 in San Francisco, 550 people in San Jose, and over 350 people in Oakland.

Effective immediately, the following criteria will be in place for guests attempting to book New Year’s Eve reservations in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain and the United Kingdom:

For one-night reservations — Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations on entire home listings.

For two-night reservations — Airbnb will deploy more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for disruptive parties. For example, Airbnb will leverage and amplify the companies technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb.

“As we build upon the party ban and continue to protect our community during this unprecedented time, certain holidays, such as New Years’ Eve, attract higher risks of unauthorized or disruptive parties,” reads a press release.

“That’s why we’re introducing new products and policies to crack down on disruptive NYE parties, helping to protect our Hosts and minimizing neighborhood disruption.”

Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions.

The company says it recently applied a similar system in the U.S. over the Halloween weekend.