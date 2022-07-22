SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to a report of a small aircraft crashing in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Karl Street and Ocala Avenue, near Reid-Hillview Airport at 7:12 p.m.

The adult male pilot was hospitalized with ‘moderate to serious injuries,’ the San Jose Fire Department said. No one else was injured.

Power lines went down near the crash on the 2100 block of Evelyn Avenue. Roads in the area will be closed for an undermined amount of time, according to SJPD.

Police said that some residences were evacuated after being affected by the downed power lines, but no structures were damaged. Affected residents are asked to shelter in place.

PG&E crews are on scene working to restore power. The San Jose Fire Department, National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene as well.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.