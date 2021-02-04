Airline employees pressure Newsom for COVID vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Airline employees are filling California airports with memorials honoring their colleagues who died from COVID-19.

They’re hoping the memorials will send a message to Governor Newsom to prioritize their safety and add them back to the COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The workers say they are risking their lives to help airports operate during the pandemic. As of Thursday, they are in Phase 1B Tier Two of the vaccine plan. California is currently vaccinating those in Phase 1B Tier One.

At the San Francisco International Airport, organizers plan to have speakers as the participating employees gather with their flowers and banners to memorialize the thousands lost.

The rally will be streamed live at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.