SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re looking to book a getaway or summer vacation plans the longer you wait the more it’s going to cost you.

Airlines are paying for fuel and they’re passing the extra cost on to you.

There’s also a huge increase in tickets as people are ready to travel after going through COVID-19 lockdowns for two years.

Ticket prices at the beginning of the year were already higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Then, when you add on high gas and more demand, the prices we are seeing now are 40% higher than at the beginning of the year.

For example if a ticket cost you $300 in January, it’s now going to run you $420.

And it gets worse: experts believe the prices will go up another 10% in just the next month.