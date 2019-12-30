Airplane makes emergency landing at San Jose airport after engine malfunction

SAN JOSE (KRON) – An airplane had to make an emergency landing at the San Jose International Airport on Sunday evening, according to officials.
A Swift Air 737 plane had to make an emergency landing after an engine malfunctioned.
The plane landed around 5:30 p.m. safely on the tarmac where fire crews arrived.
The plane was taxied to the terminal on its own power, officials say.
The fire crews were dismissed after the situation was cleared.
No injuries were reported.
According to KRON4’s sister station KSNW in Witchita, Kansas, the University of Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team was on board at the time of the emergency landing.
The basketball team posted this statement on Twitter:
Upon our return flight home from San Jose, CA, roughly 20 minutes into the flight, one of the engines failed. The pilot immediately contacted the San Jose Airport where we returned and made a safe landing. We are grateful to the pilots and the entire flight crew of Swift Air. We will stay the night in San Jose and return to Lawrence once the plans have been finalized.