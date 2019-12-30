Airplane makes emergency landing at San Jose airport after engine malfunction

SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 1: The American Airlines ticket counter at San Jose International Airport is shown empty April 1, 2003 after a SARS scare on a plane that carried passengers on American Airlines flight 128 from Tokyo to San Jose, California. The plane was briefly quarantined at the airport after arriving from Tokyo and five passengers were removed after they had complained of symptoms like those of the SARS illness. It was later reported that they did not have the mysterious virus. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE (KRON) – An airplane had to make an emergency landing at the San Jose International Airport on Sunday evening, according to officials.

A Swift Air 737 plane had to make an emergency landing after an engine malfunctioned.

The plane landed around 5:30 p.m. safely on the tarmac where fire crews arrived.

The plane was taxied to the terminal on its own power, officials say.

The fire crews were dismissed after the situation was cleared.

No injuries were reported.

According to KRON4’s sister station KSNW in Witchita, Kansas, the University of Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team was on board at the time of the emergency landing.

The basketball team posted this statement on Twitter: