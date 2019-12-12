Airport transport company SuperShuttle closing down at the end of the year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — SuperShuttle, the transportation company that’s taken travelers to and from airports since 1983, is stopping operation at the end of this year, the company confirmed Thursday.

The reason behind the shutdown is unknown, but Dec. 31 will be the final day of transport for SuperShuttle and its customers nationwide.

SuperShuttle serves airports in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco and Sacramento, along with dozens of others worldwide.

SuperShuttle told KRON4, “After December 31, 2019, SuperShuttle will not be able to provide transportation service.”

The company was founded in 1983 and first began at the Los Angeles International Airport.