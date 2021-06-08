Alameda and Napa counties advance to yellow tier

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Alameda and Napa counties on Tuesday advanced to the least-restrictive yellow reopening tier, according to the map for California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
This comes a week before the state is expected to lift nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions and reopen the economy on June 15.
San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties are also in the yellow tier. Sonoma, Solano, and Contra Costa counties remain in the orange tier.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.