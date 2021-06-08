Alameda and Napa counties advance to yellow tier

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JULY 29: Visitors wait in line to get on the gondola at the Oakland Zoo on July 29, 2020 in Oakland, California. The Oakland Zoo reopened to the public after being closed for four months due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. 2,500 tickets will be available to the public each day and will be issued with staggered entry times. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Alameda and Napa counties on Tuesday advanced to the least-restrictive yellow reopening tier, according to the map for California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

This comes a week before the state is expected to lift nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions and reopen the economy on June 15.

San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties are also in the yellow tier. Sonoma, Solano, and Contra Costa counties remain in the orange tier.

