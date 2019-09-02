Alameda-based seaman charged with murder of shipmate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An Alameda-based Coast Guardsman is charged with murder following a months-long investigation.
Officials said 19-year-old Ethan Tucker was arrested Wednesday for the January beating death of a shipmate in Alaska.
Tucker and 19-year-old Ethan Kelch were both assigned to Kodiak, Alaska at the time of Kelch’s death.
Tucker is accused of hitting Kelch in the head and leaving him in the water.
Tucker is also charged with providing a false statement to investigators.
Tucker is facing 7 charges.
If found guilty, he could face life in prison.
