(KRON) — A suspect was in progress of a car theft early Wednesday morning before officers caught them in the act, according to the Alameda Police Department. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to an in-progress vehicle theft on the 2200 block of Santa Clara Avenue.

However, when officers arrived, they did not find any vehicles in the area. Alameda police later found the victim’s car being pulled by the suspect vehicle with tow straps near Clement Avenue and Park Street.

The victim car (pictured above) is a white Dodge Challenger. Police said the Dodge owner was unaware of the middle-of-the-night theft. Alameda police contacted the owner and got a tow truck to being the car back to the owner’s home.

Last month, KRON4 reported there were 65 reported catalytic converter thefts and 62 reported vehicle thefts in Alameda during a 30-day span. Alameda police said the most stolen vehicles were Hyundai Elantra. Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sportage.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Clement Avenue and Park Street is approximately 0.6 miles away from the 2200 block of Santa Clara Avenue. Alameda police did not say if any arrests were made.