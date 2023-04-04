ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — In a recent 30-day period, there were 65 reports of catalytic converter thefts in the City of Alameda. At least one incident involved a suspect brandishing a gun.



Today, Alameda police released video of the most recent catalytic converter theft. The video was obtained by Alameda PD investigators. The theft happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday near 9th Street and San Antonio. This is the latest incident in what is an ongoing crime trend in Alameda.

“When I play the video, you’re going to hear the sawing. It’s going to be the sawing of the catalytic converter,” said Alameda Police Sgt. Mike Ortega.

Police have only a limited description of the suspect. Alameda police dispatch received a call about the crime while it was in progress and sent a patrol car to the scene. Officers observed the suspect driving recklessly while trying to get away.

The officer decided not to pursue the suspect vehicle. Sgt. Ortega says, instead investigators will check the city’s automated license plate readers to help track down the person behind the wheel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Alameda PD.