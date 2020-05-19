Alameda, Contra Costa counties begin Phase 2 of reopening

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Starting Tuesday, Alameda and Contra Costa counties will allow more retail stores to reopen with limits as coronavirus restrictions relax statewide.

In Contra Costa County, retail stores may begin offering curbside sales or other outdoor pickups of orders starting at 6 a.m. as long as they follow safety guidelines to limit the spread of the virus.

Many other Bay Area businesses started implementing curbside pickup to customers in recent weeks as a way to continue operations and generate sales during the pandemic.

Customers are still not permitted to enter stores of any indoor shopping malls.

“While this is not a return to normal, it is one step in that direction” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County’s health officer. “We will be closely monitoring the effects of allowing curbside retail on the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”

Contra Costa will also allow businesses that manufacture retail goods and provide warehousing or logistical support to retail stores to operate, but they must limit the number of staff in enclosed areas so that personnel can comply with social distancing requirements.

Residents are still required by health order to stay home as much as possible, wear face coverings when they leave home, and to follow the precautions that have helped Contra Costa make progress to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as regular handwashing and social distancing.

