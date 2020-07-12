Alameda County added to states monitoring list after seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda County has been added to the states monitoring list after seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases recently.

The county, along with others on the Monitoring List, will ‘receive targeted support from the state.’ After three days, the county will need to impose state restrictions or enforcement.

Alameda County Health Services say that the increase in cases are due to people interacting with others while not wearing a face covering or not following physical distance.

The county has been reopening at a slower rate and continues to have the highest number of cases in Bay Area counties.

Being on the Monitoring List, Alameda County will be required to close indoor activities such as:

Dine-in restaurants

Wineries, tasting rooms

Movie theaters

Family Entertainment Centers

Zoos and Museums

Cardrooms

Outdoor dining is currently not permitted in the county as well.

