Alameda County allows indoor hair salon services starting Friday

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County is allowing indoor salon services starting Friday, Sept. 4.

Before this, salons were styling hair outside — but it hasn’t been easy, as they can’t offer many of the regular salon services outdoors.

“I think there is going to be a lot better hair out there […] also there’s this relationship between you and your barber and hairdresser. It’s sad and you miss them,” said Alameda resident Bonnie Nelson-Duffey.

Another local, Daylin Ramirez, said she thinks reopening indoor salon services will “encourage small businesses to hang in there.” She said, “I think for an economic standpoint it’s so sad to see all businesses suffer, I really feel like a lot of people who work in the beauty industry are suffering right now because it involves social interaction.”

Don’t need a haircut? The county is loosening restrictions for other kinds of operations on Friday as well.

Outdoor recreational activitie such as miniature golf, batting cages, driving ranges and kart racing can resume, and indoor malls can open with 25% capacity. The county is also allowing outdoor non-contact dance classes to resume.

In all cases, physical distancing & face coverings are required.

Alameda County continues to lead the Bay Area in coronavirus cases.

