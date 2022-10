ASHLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Fire Department put out a fire on the first floor of a four-story apartment building in Ashland.

Unfortunately, the fire couldn’t be extinguished before it displaced an adult and a child.

The first units that arrived “reported heavy smoke coming from a 1st story window upon arrival,” according to a tweet.

There were no injuries.

Ashland, north of San Lorenzo, is in unincorporated Alameda County.