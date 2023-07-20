OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – When elected to be the District Attorney of Alameda County, Pamela Price committed to taking aggressive steps to restore public trust within Alameda County’s criminal justice system. That includes pursuing comprehensive alternatives to incarceration and establishing programs to address criminal violations committed by youth between the ages of 18 and 25.

“Every community has the experience of people making mistakes,” she said. “If it’s your child, do you want me to throw your child away because your child made a mistake… Forever?”

KRON4 told Price that comments such as the one above cause some people to think she is more compassionate to criminals than their victims. Price responded.

“I am very concerned about particular harms that people suffer,” she said. “We’re not here to say anybody can do anything to anybody. Trust me. We are prosecuting people across this county every day.”

However, after only 6 ½ months in office, Alameda County’s first Black female District Attorney finds herself the subject of a recall effort by a group called “Save Alameda for Everyone.”

Nolan Higdon, Professor of Communications at Cal State East Bay, gives perspective on what appears to be a rise in public officials facing recalls in the Bay Area.

“I think everything is politically motivated at one level or another,” he said. “Certainly, that is true for a recall. But I think when you see more and more recalls, as compared to previous years, for example, that’s a sign that people don’t think the system is working for them. They don’t think the way things are going is right and switching the leadership is a way to try and change things up. It might not necessarily succeed but I think a lot of people are gravitating toward that.”

Cristine Soto DeBerry served as former SFDA Chesa Boudin’s chief of staff and is currently the executive director of the Prosecutor’s Alliance of California. She says proponents of recalling DA Price may find the atmosphere is not quite the same as it was when SF voters recalled Boudin.

“I think the biggest difference is that our region has seen the recall of a District Attorney and that it didn’t deliver on the promise that the recall proponents suggested it would. In San Francisco the suggestion was if we remove DA Boudin, we will then have safety in our city. We will eliminate drug use. We will reduce drug overdose. We will solve the problem of crime in this city. That has proven not to be the case,” she said.

The possibility of being recalled has not changed the Alameda County DA’s focus on fulfilling the criminal reform mandate of 2020’s California Racial Justice Act.

“If someone can establish that racial bias played a role in their sentencing, then we have to resentence them. That is the mandate of the legislature. That’s a mandate that I am here to fulfill,” she said.