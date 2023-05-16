(KRON) — Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price wrote a letter to the Board of Supervisors requesting more than $300,000 to cover onboarding expenses from hiring private contractors during an extended onboarding period for her team when she took over in January. Price said the expenses could have been avoided had the previous administration offered onboarding support to her and her team, according to the letter.

DA Price requested a total of $305,232 to cover expenses she said were necessary when her and her staff took over the District Attorney’s Office to hire contractors from temporary employment firm Tryfacta, Inc., until her team could be onboarded into the county system.

“This cost may have been avoided had individuals been allowed to onboard at the end of the last administration,” DA Price said in the letter. “This request was declined by the previous District Attorney.”

KRON4 has reached out to former District Attorney Nancy O’Malley’s office for comment but has not heard back yet.

Price said this cost would be fully offset by funding currently held in the DA’s office’s trust fund and would not impact future expenditures.

At the start of DA Price’s administration, several prosecutors who served under the previous administration resigned due to controversy over Price’s progressive views on crime, including less harsh sentencing for several murder suspects. Price also attempted to remove Judge Mark McCannon—who denied a plea deal some felt was too soft for a triple-murder suspect—from any cases that come out of her office moving forward.

Price told KRON4 in an exclusive interview that whoever did not agree with her policies was, “free to leave.”