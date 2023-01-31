Courtroom One gavel in an undated photo for DA backgound. (Joe Gratz via Bay City News) https://www.flickr.com/photos/63126465@N00/117048243

(BCN) — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday the reopening of investigations into several police shootings and in-custody deaths as part of the creation of a new Public Accountability Unit (PAU). The PAU will be tasked with holding law enforcement and public officials accountable for misconduct, prosecutors said.

In their announcement, the county’s District Attorney’s Office wrote that the PAU intends to reopen the cases of eight deaths involving law enforcement and has asked local police chiefs and Alameda County Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez to return evidence in the cases. The formation of the PAU follows District Attorney Pamela Price’s promises during her campaign that led to her being elected in November.

“I promised accountability. This unit and its work are the start of the reckoning Alameda County has asked for holding people accountable for their misconduct,” Price said in the announcement.

The following cases will be reviewed by the PAU:

Cody Chavez involving Pleasanton police in 2022

Caleb Smith involving Hayward police in 2021

Joshua Gloria involving Fremont police in 2021

Agustin Gonsalez involving Hayward police in 2019

Mario Gonzalez involving Alameda police in 2021

Vinetta Martin involving county sheriff’s deputies at Santa Rita Jail in 2021

Mack Jody Woodfox involving Oakland police in 2008

Andrew Moppin-Buckskin involving Oakland police in 2007

