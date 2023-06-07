(KRON) — Two of the suspects connected to the 2021 fatal freeway shooting of a toddler on the I-880 will be charged with murder and special gang enhancements, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Ivory Bivens, 24, and Trevor Green, 22, will be charged with murder, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

Twenty-three month old Jasper Wu was riding in a car with his family on the 880 in Oakland on Nov. 6, 2021 when he was struck by a stray bullet and killed. Bivens and Green are accused of attempting to ambush another vehicle while armed with an AR-15-style rifle, the DA said.

Evidence cited by the DA indicates that the two followed another car in which Johnny Jackson was riding onto the 880 and while trying to kill Jackson and the driver of that car, shot and killed Jasper Wu.

Jackson was charged with felony possession of a firearm after a preliminary hearing last month ruled he was the victim of an ambush. Murder charges for Bivens and Green have been upheld.

“We will continue to hold these men accountable for these serious charges that will likely land them behind bars for the rest of their lives,” said Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

Bivens faces the possibility of 265 years to life in prison, if convicted. Green faces 175 years to life. Jackson is facing a three-year sentence.