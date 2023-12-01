(KRON) — Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price has come under fire after her staff allegedly blocked a local news reporter from entering a press conference earlier this week. On Wednesday, Emilie Raguso, a veteran journalist who operates the Berkeley Scanner, a crime and safety news outlet, tweeted that she was turned away from DA Price’s press conference.

According to Raguso, posting on X, formerly Twitter, “every other member of the media who came was let in without any checking of credentials.”

In a separate post, Raguso tweeted that DA Price’s office had also removed her from its media email list “without notice or explanation.”

In an article later posted on Berkeley Scanner, Raguso described how she displayed her Oakland press credential, which was issued to her by the Oakland Police Department.

She then went on to describe a back-and-forth between herself and members of DA Price’s staff who cited unspecified “safety issues” in regard to her being refused entry. In Raguso’s account, she also approached DA Price and personally asked her to intervene. She did not, Raguso said.

On Thursday, the First Amendment Coalition, the Northern California Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press emailed a letter to DA Price.

“We write to protest your office’s expulsion of a reporter from its media distribution list and a recent press conference,” the letter stated. “Based on the facts known to us, those actions violated the First Amendment and must be immediately rescinded, with a public commitment by your office that going forward, all members of the press will receive equal access to press releases and any other general announcements as well as equal opportunity to attend any events generally open to the media.”

“Ms. Raguso displayed her Oakland Police Department press credential, although that was not

required to verify her status as a reporter, which is well known to you and your staff, nor was it

necessary to enter a press conference,” the letter from the FAC continued. “Nonetheless, it confirmed she is a member of the press, but your staff still refused to allow her into the press conference. I also understand you personally refused to intervene. For the following reasons, your office’s actions violated the First Amendment and threatened freedom of the press,” the letter continued.

“Beyond the threat to Ms. Raguso’s press freedoms, your office’s actions exert a chilling effect on the journalism community as a whole,” the letter also stated.

In her Berkeley Scanner article, Raguso also wrote that Price’s office has “made it clear that it has not been pleased” with her coverage since she reported on “deep criticism within the office” of Price from veteran staff.

DA Price is currently the target of a recall effort with backers of the initiative blaming the DA for a surge in crime, particularly in Oakland.

KRON4 has reached out to Berkeley Scanner and to DA Price’s office for comment. We have not heard back at this time.