Alameda County DA will not seek re-election

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County district attorney has announced that she will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming election.

After 37 years working in the office, DA Nancy O’Malley will

“I could not be more thankful for the career I have had in the best District Attorney’s Office in the state and certainly one of the best in the nation. The overwhelming respect for this Office is widespread and well earned,” DA O’Malley said. “I will work as I hard as I have in the past as I continue to lead this office.”

O’Malley has worked in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for 37 years. She joined the office in 1984 and then became the first woman elected to the DA’s position in 2009.

While in office, they expanded the victim/witness division and opened the Family Justice Center which provides services to women and children who are victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, or human trafficking.

“As long as I have been in the Office, first as a Deputy District Attorney and then in leadership as Chief Assistant and now District Attorney, our actions have always been grounded in seeking the truth, fighting for justice and working with compassion for others,” states DA O’Malley. “We have consistently strived to ensure that the criminal justice system in California and Alameda County is more responsive, more aware and more humane for those who are accused, for victims of crime, and for those who witnessed crime.”

O’Malley also introduced Human Exploitation and Trafficking Watch, created the DA Justice Academy, and led an initiative to test forensic sexual assault kits state and nationwide.

“We have created more alternative courts to incarceration than any other county in the State and perhaps the country, per capita,” O’Malley added. “I am grateful to all of those in the county and in the office who have given me great support over the course of my career. Your voices have contributed to the success and progress of the office and to the safety of our community.”