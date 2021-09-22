Alameda County defendant pleads guilty to murders

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced a defendant has plead guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Then 26-year-old Lauren Davis was driving passengers in her Kia SUV eastbound on Stanley Boulevard in Livermore on November 22, 2017 after a night out.

Davis lost control of the vehicle at around 11:30 p.m., killing 16-year-old Violet Campbell instantly and 25-year-old Alexis Garcia after battling head injuries in the hospital for five days. Two other passengers were also in the but not seriously hurt.

Campbell attended Village High School and Garcia was a Livermore native.

The trial revealed that Davis had smoked marijuana before entering a bowling ally, their first destination, and drank beer and shots of whiskey while there.

After leaving the bowling ally, the group stopped at two bars in downtown Livermore where Davis drank more.

Witnesses say Davis ran a red light and stuck a curb leaving the downtown area. A California Highway Patrol expert estimated her speed to be between 70 to 80 mph.

“This senseless tragedy took the lives of two young women and could have been avoided,” said District Attorney Nancy E. O’Malley. “Our office is committed to ensuring that those driving under the influence are held accountable for their actions.”

Davis also plead to reckless driving from another DUI-related case from 2013.

Davis is facing 15 years to life and will be sentenced on October 19.