DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy is under investigation following a suspected DUI crash on Highway 580.

Deputy Michael Ziller was off-duty and driving an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office utility truck on November 10 at 6:40 p.m. when the truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer.

Ziller had worked a day shift on November 10 and attended a memorial service in Livermore sanctioned by the sheriff’s office that evening, sources said.

Ziller was attempting to drive the utility truck from the memorial service in Livermore back to the sheriff’s office in Dublin when the collision occurred on Highway 580 near the Vasco Road exit.

California Highway Patrol officers cited the deputy on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Ziller suffered moderate injuries from the crash. He was treated at a hospital and submitted to a Blood Alcohol Content blood test, a sheriff’s office spokesperson told KRON4.

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave while the Sheriff’s Office conducts an internal investigation. The results from his BAC test are still pending.