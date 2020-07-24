ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of one of their own due to the coronavirus.
In a somber tweet late Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Deputy Sheriff Oscar Rocha passed away from complications due to COVID-19.
“He put up a courageous fight to the end and will never be forgotten. May he rest in eternal peace. EOW 7/23/20,” the agency tweeted.
The Sheriff’s Office revealed on July 12 that Rocha was in critical condition at the ICU “fighting so hard to survive.”
Condolences started pouring in from local officials and agencies following the news of Rocha’s death.
Latest Stories:
- ‘I can’t deal with this’: Uncertainty surrounding school year leads some teachers to retire early
- ‘Just in shock’: Racist confrontation caught on video in California investigated as hate crime
- Alameda County deputy sheriff dies from COVID-19 complications
- San Francisco’s Ferry Building fully reopens days after shutdown order
- Second stimulus: What has to happen for $1,200 checks to be approved