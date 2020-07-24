Alameda County deputy sheriff dies from COVID-19 complications

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of one of their own due to the coronavirus.

In a somber tweet late Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Deputy Sheriff Oscar Rocha passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

“He put up a courageous fight to the end and will never be forgotten. May he rest in eternal peace. EOW 7/23/20,” the agency tweeted.

It is with tremendous sadness we report Alameda County Deputy Sheriff Oscar Rocha passed away this evening at 6:45pm from complications due to COVID-19. He put up a courageous fight to the end and will never be forgotten. May he rest in eternal peace. EOW 7/23/20. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) July 24, 2020

The Sheriff’s Office revealed on July 12 that Rocha was in critical condition at the ICU “fighting so hard to survive.”

This is the hand of one of our senior deputy sheriff’s in critical condition in ICU with COVID-19. He’s fighting so hard to survive. If you beleive in prayer or the power of love and positive energy please send it to him and his family. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/1xr0cdKCZ0 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) July 12, 2020

Condolences started pouring in from local officials and agencies following the news of Rocha’s death.

