Alameda County detective requests help solving homicide case

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities need the public’s help in solving a homicide case in Alameda County.

A driver reported finding a possible dead body on Redwood Road at mile marker 2.95 in Castro Valley around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2021, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the body in that area and have since upgraded the death to a homicide.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was in the area between noon and 2:30 p.m. that Monday and may have seen suspicious behavior or vehicles to reach out to Detective Erin Wilhelm.

The detective also requests the help of anyone who was driving with a video camera in the area at that time to reach out and share any footage that could help with the case.

No further information was shared regarding the identity of the person killed.

Tipsters can remain anonymous when contacting the tip line.

Detective Wilhelm: 510-875-5883 | 510-667-3628