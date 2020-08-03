Woman arrested in connection with 1988 murder of baby in Castro Valley

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Cold case investigators with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her newborn in Castro Valley in 1988.

In a press release, officials said 52-year-old Lesa Lopez of Salida was arrested for the murder of Baby John Doe, who was found inside a bag near a creek north of Seaview Avenue in Castro Valley on May 15, 1988.

Officials said new details in the case came up through DNA analysis of discarded trash, physical surveillance, and extensive genealogy research

Salida, who was 20-years-old at the time, told investigators she hid the pregnancy from family and friends and gave details of the murder to investigators.

She has been charged with murder and is currently incarcerated at the Santa Rita Jail.

Anyone with any further information is asked to call Detective Pat Smyth at 510-667-7538.

Latest Stories: