Alameda County District Attorney announces new council aimed to address racism in justice system

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County District Attorney Nancy E. O’Malley issues a statement in response to the murder of George Floyd and announces new council aimed to address and reduce racism in the justice system.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Fair and Equitable Policing and Persecution Advisory Council will work closely with O’Malley to seek input and advice to improve its justice system through dialogues with a range of members of the community.

“The Council will include members from the Alameda County community, particularly from the African American community, as well as selected members from my office and other governmental entities,” Alameda District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said.

“I will value the counsel of the diverse Advisory Council as I continue to build a justice system that is equal and equitable for all.”

In Monday’s statement, O’Malley along with the Public Defenders of California also express their support with those protesting police brutality and systemic racism towards African-Americans in the community and communities across the nation.

O’Malley says the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has been mindful of recruiting and hiring professionals who reflect the community — with 52 percent of professionals employed in the Alameda District Attorney’s Office being people of color.

“Today, the Public Defenders of California, including those working in Alameda County, as they stand in solidarity with those protesting police brutality and systemic racism and declare that Black Lives Matter to Public Defenders,” O’Malley said.

“We are often adversaries to the Public Defenders in the courtroom, but not on this issue and not in this moment.”

In 2015, the Alameda District Attorney’s Office created the Fair and Equitable Policing and Prosecuting Working Group aimed to eradicate implicit bias and racism facing people of color in its community.

According to O’Malley through the FEPP her office created and enhanced several opportunities for those charged with certain crimes to participate in Collaborative Courts as alternatives to incarceration.

“These Courts and programs have yielded positive and important outcomes for those justice involved individuals. We’ve removed convictions from thousands of individuals’ records through the Clean Slate Court, which we created more than 15 years ago,” O’Malley said.

Recently the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office partnered with the NAACP-Southern Alameda County which resulted in the dismissal of several hundred convictions during Black History Month in February.

“The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office stands in solidarity with our community and our country and leadership in this moment and in the future,” O’Malley said.