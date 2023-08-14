(KRON) — Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price’s boyfriend was hired by her office and given the job title of Senior Program Specialist.

Antwon Cloird formerly worked as a volunteer for Price’s transition team, and as a Richmond community organizer. His new job is part of the district attorney’s Resentencing and Re-Entry Unit for incarcerated people.

The unit’s mission is to improve public safety by reducing recidivism, according to Price’s office. The unit is supervised by a former public defender, Demarris Evans.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office wrote, “We are very proud that we have re-established a resentencing unit and also created a re-entry unit under the direction and supervision of Senior Assistant District Attorney Demarris Evans. The process by which that team selects cases for resentencing and reentry is a thorough one mandated by California law, including the Racial Justice Act. To be clear, a team of lawyers makes those decisions, not Antwon Cloird.”

At Cloird’s recent birthday party celebration, he held his arm around Price and declared she was “the love of my life.” Price smiled and said, “I’m blushing.”

Price’s office told KRON4 on Monday that Cloird is a valuable member of the resentencing and re-entry unit team.

His “distinguished work and accomplishments in communities throughout the Bay Area are well documented. Cloird, who has overcome so much adversity in his own life, is a testament to what an individual can achieve and contribute to the health and well-being of fellow community members,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote.

Former Alameda County Assistant District Attorney Erin Loback told the East Bay Times that Cloird had previously given her lists of inmates who he believed should be freed early. When Loback asked Cloird about where the names came from, his response was vague, the Times reported.